People experiencing intimate partner violence should engage in safety planning, says Victim Services

Sudbury and Area Victim Services (SAVS) say anyone experiencing a form of intimate partner violence should think about safety planning.

That can involve many things ranging from setting up an emergency escape plan, a children and personal safety plan, and thinking about how to stay safe at work and in public.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has a list of supports and resources here.

Tiffany Pyoli York is an anti-human trafficking co-ordinator and public educator with SAVS. She helps her clients — who are victims of human trafficking or intimate partner violence — create safety plans so they can escape those situations.

"It takes an average of seven times for an individual to leave a human trafficking situation, and the stats for intimate partner violence are quite similar," Pyoli York said.

"So when we look at that, it may be an initial time or the twentieth time that they've reached out for help, and it doesn't make any difference to our staff in our office."

Police say Carol Fournier's body was found in a wooded area the afternoon of Nov. 8. She was spotted on security camera footage near that area two hours earlier. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the body of Carol Fournier was found in a wooded area in Sudbury. Police said she was killed by blunt-force trauma.

Over the weekend, police found the body of Rick Jones in the same area.

At the time of Fournier's death, Jones had two arrest warrants related to intimate partner violence

Police confirmed Fournier was in a relationship with Jones, and that there were two outstanding warrants for him, due to intimate partner violence incidents involving Fournier.

Barry Ornella, a detective staff sergeant with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, later told CBC News Fournier was on a safety plan while police worked to find and prosecute Jones.

Pyoli York said many victims downplay their experience when she's working with them to build a safety plan.

"We do a little bit of educating that, you know, intimate partner violence can look like this. It doesn't have to be black eyes and broken arms," she said.

"It comes in many different shapes and forms."

Pyoli York said she was shocked when she heard about Fournier's death.

"Unfortunately working in the field we know that these things are highly possible," she said.

Following Fournier's death, and a murder-suicide in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., that left three children and two adults dead, Pyoli York said it's time to talk about the services available to victims of intimate partner violence.

"Let's you know nip this in the bud and be proactive and not have another newspaper article, another vigil," she said.