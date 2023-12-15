Following years of accessibility complaints by local residents, Greater Sudbury is starting a pilot project to improve sidewalk conditions this winter.

City council's operations committee voted unanimously earlier this year to hire three additional staff members in the hopes of improving sidewalk maintenance during storms and on weekends.

Members of the committee maintain this comes at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

The advocacy group Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks, part of the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, wants to assess the results of the pilot project in the hopes of eventually making it permanent.

It is looking for volunteers to monitor the sidewalks throughout the winter.

Those who sign up will be asked to report sidewalk conditions in their neighbourhood through an online form once a week between January 12 and March 8, 2024.

Maria Bozzo, one of the founders of Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks, said the group is hoping to build a roster of people throughout the city.

Maria Bozzo says in recent years, she's noticed how many people in her neighbourhood are having a hard time getting around on foot in the winter. (Submitted by Maria Bozzo)

"Currently we have at least one person from every sector in the city, but certainly we could use a few more," she said.

"We would encourage people to fill out the form for us and let us know how things are going and submit pictures so that we have a better idea of what's going on."

Bozzo said the goal is to gather data when the city is hit by a snowstorm, freeze-thaw cycles, slushy conditions, and during clear sub-zero winter weather.

She said the city's pilot project is off to a promising start, as she's noticed improvements in her own neighbourhood in the past weeks.

She added this is a good time for residents to signal to council that well-maintained sidewalks are a priority for them.