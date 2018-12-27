Public Health Sudbury and Districts says the number of fatal overdoses in Sudbury is increasing.

From January to April alone, the health unit reported 27 deaths. That's on pace to surpass 2019's yearly total of 56.

The trend doesn't look like it's letting up any time soon, Stephanie Bale, a health promoter specializing in mental health and addictions with PHSD, said.

"What we're hearing from our partners, like Reseau Action Network and SACY [Sudbury Action Centre for Youth,] and some of the outreach workers...is that they're seeing increasing toxicity," Bale said.

That could be anything from a deadly mix of drugs, or potent levels of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid often laced into heroin.

"They're seeing increases in drug use as well, which they keep flagging for us. An increase in naloxone distribution is another thing we're seeing," Bale said. "Which is good to get naloxone out there. But it also is triggering that there is an increase in substance use and an increase in toxicity."

Bale said COVID-19 likely was also a factor, as services that drug users rely on were shut down or operated under reduced hours.

Until the number of overdose deaths decreases, Bale said the health unit will continue its push for a safe consumption site, as well as monitor how other communities are developing new strategies.

A safe injection site popped up in Sudbury's Louis Street neighbourhood in 2019. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

"There really isn't a one stop, one service that's going to essentially change this," Bale said. "This has been years and years in the making."

"In terms of this supervised consumption services, we have seen some successes in reducing the harms of substance use, reducing overdoses, supplying people who use drugs with clean supplies, other initiatives that other communities are looking at."

Bale also said the health unit is looking at "safe supply" initiatives, which are programs that would provide medical grade opioids to reduce overdoses.

"This reduces the impact of tainted substances or increasingly toxic substances on the streets," Bale said.

"A lot of the overdoses can be caused by tainted substance or something you aren't expecting is in the substances that you're consuming," she said. "So there's a lot of evidence to support these initiatives."

"They do reduce overdoses, which would in turn reduce deaths as a result of substance use."