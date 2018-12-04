Safe Ride Home Sudbury is looking for more volunteers to help them get people home safely over the holidays.

The community group took over the service from Operation Red Nose last year. It's a service that has operated in Sudbury since 1999.

Lesli Green is the president. She says it all started with a strong partnership with the Greater Sudbury Police Service to keep the community safe.

"You need a community team to address a community problem," says Green.

She says over the years they've forged important partnerships such as the one they have with the Cambrian College Police Foundation. She says they have young people from the program volunteering their time at the headquarters every evening. The Laurentian University Varsity swim team handles the calls that come in.

Approximately 75 to 100 volunteers are needed each evening. People can come in as a group or on their own.

"One person has their own vehicle, one drives the clients car and third volunteer as a navigator," says Green. "And of course New Year's Eve is a challenge because it's one of our busiest nights."

Safe Ride Home Sudbury operates Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

People interesting in volunteering can pick up an application form at any Tim Hortons.