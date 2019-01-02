Safe Ride Home Sudbury has finished its 2018 campaign.

The organization, which took over the service from Operation Red Nose in 2017, offered free rides home for impaired drivers over the holidays.

It says over 15 nights from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, volunteers worked 445 shifts and travelled 30,700 kilometres while responding to 1,219 calls.

Even though a total of 210 people volunteered, the organization was not able to assist everyone who called "due to heavy demand exceeding available numbers of teams."

"Still, dedicated volunteers went above and beyond in responding to the large number of calls they handled over the campaign," the group stated in a release.

On New Year's Eve, the group responded to 155 calls for service and travelled more than 3,000 kilometres.