Are you looking for something to do New Year's Eve?

Then Safe Ride Home is looking for you.

Safe Ride Home is dedicated to the fight against impaired driving by getting both drivers and their vehicles home safely over the holidays.

The volunteer organization is still looking for volunteers for New Year's Eve, which was the busiest night of last year's campaign.

In exchange for donations, clients are driven home in their own vehicle by a team of volunteers.

Last weekend, Safe Ride Home responded to 229 calls for service and safely drove 443 people home.

On New Year's Eve, volunteers are treated to a special supper before heading out on the road.

You can volunteer as an individual and be matched up with a team. If you don't have a driver's license you can still be a navigator.

You can volunteer as a three-member team of family or friends.

Or you can sponsor a group of five or more teams for $1,000.

For information on how to volunteer for Safe Ride Home visit saferidehomesudbury.ca