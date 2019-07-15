An online survey is available for residents to give their feedback about whether a safe consumption site is needed in Sudbury.

Chantal Belanger, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury & Districts, said they hope to gather enough input to help determine whether a site and its services would be a good fit in the city.

"The more that individuals can participate in the survey, the more diverse information that we're going to be receiving," Belanger said. "And that will make sure that we are hearing from all the voices within our community, as well as people who inject drugs."

The questions in the survey will vary, in an attempt to gather the different perspectives on the opioid crisis currently swamping the city.

In an effort to help contain the crisis, a pop-up site appeared in a wooded area near the Louis Street housing complex in June. It was not authorized by the city or the health unit.

The site elicited some strong opinions from neighbours and parents within the complex. It is these types of concerns the survey hopes to gather before plans go forward.

"What are [respondents'] concerns in regards to substances in the community?" Belanger said. "What are some of the safety concerns that they have as well."

The survey will be available until September.

Once all the data is collected, Belanger said focus groups will convene in the fall to gather even more input. A decision will then be made whether the city will move forward and apply for a safe consumption site in 2020.