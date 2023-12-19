'We will unfortunately continue to suffer,' northern Ontario cities call for steady consumption site funding

While the safe drug consumption sites in Sudbury and Timmins struggle to stay open without provincial funding, Sault Ste. Marie is holding off on committing city tax dollars to building a site of its own.

Sault city council discussed its plans for a site during Monday night's meeting, but staff say they are focusing on applying for federal funding, since the province has paused its support of new consumption sites.

"And that continues to affect northern Ontario in a way that is disproportionately negative compared to our southern Ontario neighbours," Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker told council.

"Until then there will be an inequity in the health care available in the north compared to the health care available in the south and we will unfortunately continue to suffer higher rates of opioid hospitalizations, higher rates of opioid overdoses, higher rates of opioid deaths. I don't think that is acceptable."

Sault Ste. Marie city council heard that Timmins is spending close to $1 million keeping its consumption site open and in Greater Sudbury, setting up the site cost more than $1 million.

"I'm just hoping the government will come forward and provide the funding. That's my worry. I just hope we don't get wrapped up and a large amount of money from our taxpayers is going to be paying for this," said Sault city councillor Marchy Bruni.

Sudbury city council turned down a call to provide some $200,000 more to the drug consumption site known as The Spot, which is set to close at the end of January. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Sudbury's supervised drug consumption site, also known as The Spot, is set to run out of money at the end of January.

And those extra few weeks are only thanks to a donation from mining company Vale.

During city budget deliberations on Monday, councillor Bill Leduc called for emergency bridge funding that would tide The Spot over while it waits to hear on provincial and federal funding applications.

Leduc argued the extra $194,500 would keep it open for another six months and would translate to a 0.5 per cent increase on the property tax levy.

"I can't put a price tag on a life," he told council Monday.

But his motion was defeated, with only Ward 12 councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann supporting him. All others either abstained or voted against it.

In a previous CBC interview, Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said city hall was wary of providing additional funding to The Spot as it would create an expectation that cities and towns step in to fill gaps in provincial funding.

