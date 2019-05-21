A Sudbury woman who watched her baby live its first few months in Toronto's Sick Kids Hospital is now ready to give back to the place that helped her through the tumultuous time.

Kerri Chevrier gave birth to Ryleigh Valcourt at 29 weeks via emergency c-section, in 2018. Ryleigh weighed just 2 pounds, 2 ounces, Chevrier said.

"She was pretty little and needed oxygen and it was shortly after her birth they found out that Ryleigh had a blood clot in her brain that they needed to operate," Chevrier said. "And unfortunately Sudbury wasn't equipped to deal with the situation."

Ryleigh had to be flown to Sick Kids Hospital at just two days old. Chevrier was also dealing with her own illness, so Ryleigh's father, Johnny Valcourt, traveled to Toronto until she was stable enough to make the trip herself.

Once there, doctors said the prognosis was grim.

"[The conversation with doctors] was basically being prepped to make an end of life care decision for our daughter," Chevrier said. "They could not guarantee any kind of quality of life at that point."

"It was extremely scary. We were shocked. We were scared. We didn't know what to do. We're in a strange city. A child that I actually wasn't even supposed to have, and now is fighting for her life was one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with."

After 2 surgeries at 2 months old, Ryleigh is hitting all of the milestones at her corrected age. She is pictured here with father Johnny Valcourt. (Kerri Chevrier)

Chevrier said her daughter had two surgeries on her head in the first two months, after which she was transported back to Sudbury. Eventually, Ryleigh was discharged from the hospital, near her actual due date.

Chevrier said they won't know if there's any developmental delays ahead, but Ryleigh is hitting the milestones for her corrected age, and they are keeping a close eye on her development.

"We now have a one year old daughter who is extremely full of life, a very happy child and is doing extremely well," Chevrier said.

Chevrier said they are now planning a motorcycle rally to help raise money for Sick Kids' capital campaign.

"We have a motorcycle rally, pasta dinner and silent auction planned for this coming Saturday May 25th," she said. "So the riders will be treated to breakfast at A&W at the south end."

"Then they will head to Manitoulin Island where they will be treated to lunch provided by Valu-Mart in Little Current. And then they will return to Sudbury for a pasta dinner at Cambrian College Student Centre followed by a silent auction."

You can listen to the full interview with Kerri Chevrier by clicking on the sound clip below.