Sudbury Police say a man sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after being stabbed Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to reports of an assault around 2:30 a.m. on Bruce Avenue.

On arrival, officers found a 33-year-man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the assault was precipitated by an altercation between the two men. The accused fled before police arrived.

Police said the suspect is in his mid 30s, about 5-foot-7 with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a hoodie, jeans and baseball cap at the time of the assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.