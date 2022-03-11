Work underway to bring social and community services to Sudbury neighbourhood

It's been a challenging year for residents of the Ryan Heights neighbourhood in Sudbury but efforts are underway to recover.

In the last 11 months, the area has seen a fatal fire, two fatal shootings and a forcible confinement involving drugs and weapons.

Betty Ann McCue is a spokesperson for the Ryan Heights Neighbourhood Association. She's lived in the area for seven years and said she feels some people judge the area.

"Like 99 per cent of the people in our community are good families raising their children properly, trying to make a positive community, to the one percent that are not, the drug dealers, that kind of family violence," she said.

"All of that is what society focuses on, which needs to change."

McCue said she noticed a shift in the neighbourhood when the pandemic started.

"With the pandemic as well, everyone was just staying in their own bubbles, not really going out anywhere," she said.

"I think we should have some, maybe, peer support programs, community activities, not just for the children but for adults as well."

Robert Kirwan is the city councillor representing the area. He said when the pandemic started, efforts were underway to get Ryan Heights and nearby Cambrian Heights to form a community action network. That's when people who live in the same area get together to try and improve their area.

He said those efforts were interrupted.

"You know, the focus is on trying to improve the community spirit, but I don't know. You just don't want people to become acclimatized to this whole thing," he said.

Councillor Robert Kirwan represents the Ryan Heights neighbourhood in Greater Sudbury. (Zoom screenshot)

"Well, the police are going to be here once or twice a day or, you know, we're going to have fires, we're going to have shootings," he said. "You don't want that to become the norm and become normalized to the point that nobody is really surprised that this kind of thing is happening."

The director of social housing for the City of Greater Sudbury said the neighbourhood has suffered because volunteers and support services withdrew during the pandemic.

Barb Dubois said the city is working to reconnect neighbours and support residents who have been isolated.

"We've got a survey going out to tenants to see what kind of services they'd like in their neighbourhood," she said.

"We need to energize the tenants and the agencies to bring services back in and support the tenants and have programming back in these neighbourhoods that have been declining through COVID."

'Creating opportunities'

Dubois said an audit has identified ways to increase safety, such as more motion-sensor cameras. She added the North East Local Health Integration Network is helping fund a transitional worker who can help with mental health needs.

Sudbury police say they have also stepped up patrols beyond calls for service in the area since January of this year.

Sergeant Joshua Rickard has worked as a community liaison for several years, before and at the beginning of the pandemic.

He acknowledged he can't speak for residents about what it's been like for them to live through the pandemic and recent violent incidents.

Rickard said police are limited in what they can do, but added he felt the best thing for him to do was to listen to residents, understand their needs and connect them with other communities.

Handmade signs featuring positive messages are on display outside a playground in Ryan Heights. Work is underway to increase safety in the neighbourhood and build community support. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"There are a ton of amazing people in those communities, communities and people that are, you know, caring, kind and really want to see the best for their communities. And sometimes it's hard for some of the communities to get things together," he said.

"A lot of the work that I did pre-COVID was with the community action networks within the various jurisdictions of those areas. And some of the work that I was able to do with some of the communities was proactively going out and learning, understanding, creating opportunities for people to share their stories."