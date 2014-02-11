COVID-19 has slowed down attempts to bring more immigrants to live in northern Ontario.

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program launched two years ago with the hope of matching 250 newcomers with employers in the north.

So far in Sudbury, they've only placed 39 workers.

Alex Ross, the business development officer for the program in Greater Sudbury, says the pandemic has caused delays.

"We're definitely hopeful that travel restrictions will ease and it will make it easier for people to come through on a work permit," he said.

Ross is one of two workers hired with federal funding to oversee the immigration pilot in Sudbury, and other staff will be hired to promote the program in other towns and cities across the north.

"There's been a lot of interest from employers. And we're hearing it more and more that employers have labour shortages in specific areas."

Ross says employers interested in the program range from mining companies to nursing homes to tourism operators.

He notes that, with their families, those 39 workers have added 80 people to the population of Greater Sudbury. The program has 150 spots to fill in Sudbury this year.