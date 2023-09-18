Ruptured gas line shuts down portion of downtown Sudbury

A section of downtown Sudbury was shut down Monday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Construction crews doing road work at the intersection of Durham Street and Larch Street struck a natural gas line at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded and closed the surrounding area as a precaution until the gas could be shut off.

"We have our hazardous materials team here and we have gas detection equipment, the same equipment that Enbridge Gas uses as well, and so we are going door to door to ensure that there's no accumulation of natural gas in the buildings in the affected vicinity," said Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services shut down a portion of downtown Sudbury on Monday, after construction crews ruptured a natural gas line. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

Oshell said early in the afternoon they were monitoring the situation while Enbridge Gas worked to turn off the gas valves. An evacuation was not needed.

A spokesperson for Enbridge said a six-inch gas pipeline was damaged during road work and they were working to cap the line.

110 business and residential customers were affected and anyone in the immediate vicinity was asked to leave, but that was voluntary.

Downtown Sudbury roads and businesses have been closed on Durham Street from Elgin Street to Cedar Street, over to Lisgar Street.

Enbridge said it's not sure when the problem will be fixed but hoped it would be resolved by Monday evening.