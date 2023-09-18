Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Ruptured gas line shuts down portion of downtown Sudbury

A section of downtown Sudbury was closed off to the public Monday afternoon, after construction crews hit a gas line while doing road work. Several businesses and residents are affected by the gas leak.

Several businesses and residents affected by gas leak at intersection of Durham and Larch Streets

Erika Chorostil · CBC News ·
A yellow backhoe sits in the intersection of a roadway on a downtown street beside a pile of dirt and gravel.
Construction crews doing road work struck a gas line at the intersection of Durham Street and Larch Street in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

A section of downtown Sudbury was shut down Monday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Construction crews doing road work at the intersection of Durham Street and Larch Street struck a natural gas line at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded and closed the surrounding area as a precaution until the gas could be shut off.

"We have our hazardous materials team here and we have gas detection equipment, the same equipment that Enbridge Gas uses as well, and so we are going door to door to ensure that there's no accumulation of natural gas in the buildings in the affected vicinity," said Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell.

Firefighters stand on a downtown street in a construction zone.
Greater Sudbury Fire Services shut down a portion of downtown Sudbury on Monday, after construction crews ruptured a natural gas line. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

Oshell said early in the afternoon they were monitoring the situation while Enbridge Gas worked to turn off the gas valves. An evacuation was not needed.

A spokesperson for Enbridge said a six-inch gas pipeline was damaged during road work and they were working to cap the line.

110 business and residential customers were affected and anyone in the immediate vicinity was asked to leave, but that was voluntary.

Downtown Sudbury roads and businesses have been closed on Durham Street from Elgin Street to Cedar Street, over to Lisgar Street.

Enbridge said it's not sure when the problem will be fixed but hoped it would be resolved by Monday evening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erika Chorostil

Reporter

Erika Chorostil is a reporter/editor with CBC News in Sudbury. She covers news throughout northeastern Ontario. For story ideas or news tips, email erika.chorostil@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now