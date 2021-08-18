A runner from Calgary will be starting his eightieth day on the road tomorrow in Sudbury, as part of a fundraising and awareness trek between Victoria and St. John's in support of mental health.

The 25-year-old athlete, Skylar Roth-MacDonald, has named his trip Miles4Smiles. He's running to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association, as well as share his own story of perseverance through mental illness.

Roth-MacDonald says he's passionate about the topic after experiencing the loss of two close friends during his childhood, so supporting CMHA was an easy choice.

"When you lose someone, it's hard to know how to cope with it. From a result of not knowing how to really cope with it, I had a lot of mental health struggles myself," he says.

His fundraising goal is set at $50,000. As of August 18, he has raised nearly half of that amount through CMHA and a GoFundMe page, which is targeted toward covering his race expenses.

Running up to two marathons per day

Roth-MacDonald has averaged more than 50 kilometres daily over his past 79 days on the road, with one day reaching 85 kilometres, just beyond the equivalent of two marathons.

"A little bit before Thunder Bay, we decided that we can start implementing 70-kilometre days," he says. "It gets us a little bit ahead of schedule, which is great too, just in case."

He has faced challenges like RV troubles, wildlife encounters and the need to take half-days of rest, so he says the extra pushes allows more flexibility for their goal.

Friend Garret Pristie is taking care of the logistics and following along in a rented RV (with dog co-pilot Duke).

One theme has marked the majority of the trip — heat. The humidity has been especially difficult since Roth-MacDonald reached Ontario, but he ran through 35-degree weather on the prairies.

As a mountain-trained runner, however, the hills and curves of northern Ontario have not been major deterrents for Roth-MacDonald.

Past experiences help keep him going

Two of Roth-MacDonald's close friends, Josh at age 12 and Eli at age 17, died by suicide. Over the span of six years before his high school graduation, he knew of eight children in his community who died by suicide.

The losses impacted his own mental health, but through years of recovery he says he found new strength in running.

"I wouldn't want anyone to have to go through what I've gone through. But at the same time, you know, I'm kind of happy I have gone through some of those times and not given up because choosing not to give up has given me the strength I have today to keep pushing on," he says.

Celebration planned for Sudbury departure

At 9 a.m. on August 19 at Science North, Roth-MacDonald will host a meet-and-greet with Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger and team members from CMHA Sudbury-Manitoulin.

It's planned to help rally support behind the fundraiser and to foster ongoing discussions about mental health.

Roth-MacDonald's cousin, Jody MacDonald, has been a major supporter of efforts in Sudbury. She has invited runners in Sudbury to run alongside Roth-MacDonald when he leaves town, via the Kingsway, early that afternoon.

More information and updates about the campaign are posted on the Miles4Smiles Canada Instagram page and the Miles For Smiles Canada website.