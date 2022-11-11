The best maple jelly in the world, at least according to judges at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, comes from northern Ontario.

From Lavigne, a community 60 kilometres west of North Bay, to be exact.

Dan and Tracy Seguin of Seguin Sugarbush won accolades for their maple jelly at the fair, topping five other competitors from Ontario and New York in the maple products category.

The Seguins also walked away with the Corbett Trophy, awarded to the exhibitor with the highest total score in maple product classes.

That's despite a less-than-favourable season for sapping.

"We had a very cool, extended season this year," Tracy Seguin said. "It took probably about a week for our syrup to change over to more of what our regular flavours would be like."

"We did produce a record amount of syrup, but it probably wasn't the the wow syrup that we typically get."

Despite the season – Tracy said drawing sap was sometimes like "witchcraft" in dealing with unpredictable weather – the Seguin's maple jelly impressed judges at the fair.

The fair – known commonly as the Royal to those in the industry – held annually in Toronto since 1922, showcases growers and food producers in one of the world's largest indoor agricultural exhibits. Organizers estimate over 300,000 people attend the fair, from buyers and growers to major players in the agricultural industry.

Dan and Tracy Seguin of Seguin Sugarbush won awards for their maple jelly at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. (Submitted by Dan and Tracy Seguin)

It's the perfect place for a small, locally-run operation to showcase some unique offerings.

"It shows that we put our best foot forward in terms of trying to make the best syrup that we can, the best products that we can," Tracy Seguin said.

"Whatever I do in life, and it doesn't matter whether it's something miniscule or something grander, the key is that we always should do our best."

Dan Seguin said the award just affirms not only the quality of the product, but of the team working behind the scenes.

"There's usually just a couple of names in front of that product," he said. "But we all know that it takes a tremendous dedication from a dedicated team to actually make all this happen."

"And in the product category, yes, you have grades here, but then you have to transform it into great products. And again, it's more than just one set of hands that actually put this together."

One of the special ingredients the Seguins use in their maple jelly is carrageenan, a thickening agent derived from seaweed. (Submitted by Dan and Tracy Seguin)

So what makes a good maple jelly?

Tracy said it's not an exact science, and there's plenty of elements at play when you're dealing with maple products, but one of the magic ingredients is seaweed.

"Maple jelly is essentially made with maple syrup and we take carrageenan, which is a thickening agent from seaweed, and we dissolve it," Tracy said.

"Regular pectin doesn't work with maple syrup, it won't thicken it. So we dissolve this carrageenan in warm water, mix it in with the maple syrup and essentially just bring it a few degrees above the boiling point and we have our maple jelly."

A syrup bucket hangs off a tap in Loring, Ont. (Submitted by Two Wet Dogs Maple Syrup)

Other producers have success at the Royal

Two Wet Dogs from Loring, Ont.,were also recognized for their locally-grown product.

Ann Wilson and her husband Hunter took home the Dominion & Grimm and the champion syrup award for their maple syrup.

Despite not having a large-scale production at 1,000 taps, Ann said making syrup was more of a social event for her. It also helped that plenty of neighbours also tapped maples, so there was plenty of advice and mentorship to go around.

"In the spring, all the neighbors would get together on their snowshoes and we'd tap some trees, and then every day we'd collect the pails and boil the syrup," Wilson said. "It was more of a social gathering, but it brought everyone together and we got hooked from there."

Ann and Hunter Wilson (l to r) of Two Wet Dogs in Loring, Ont, shown here with Shelley Peterson, president of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, won accolades for their maple syrup at the annual event. (Submitted by Two Wet Dogs Maple Syrup)

Soon after, the Wilsons decided to make their own syrup. They built their own sugar shack, added a wood-fired evaporator, and Two Wet Dogs (named after their labrador retrievers) was born.

"Harry and Lily go everywhere with us," she said. "Just like our sugar shack, they kind of attract people and they bring people together. So if we're out with our girls, people come over and pet them and say 'hello,' and you end up having a genuine conversation with these people."

At the end of the day, though, Wilson said the production of maple syrup, despite being an award-winner, is more of an avocation than a full-time job.

"We still go out every day and hand collect the 300 buckets on snowshoes or just walking on a trail," she said. "Then we come back and we throw it in the evaporator and we carry on the tradition."

"This is just something we like to do. It's good for our head, it's good for our soul."