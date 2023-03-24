Sudbury, Ont. man who crossed into Canada using Roxham Road has concerns about new border deal

A Sudbury, Ont., man who came to Canada using Quebec's Roxham Road crossing five years ago says he is concerned about new rules that will prevent others from following the same path.

Last month Canada and the U.S. revised the Safe Third Country Agreement so that migrants can no longer claim asylum after crossing Canada's land border, save for a few exceptions.

In 2018 Adejare Muniru Oduwole crossed into Quebec from New York with his five children using the famous Roxham Road.

"I took a taxi, a cab, from New York to the border area," he said.

"I was very, very scared."

When Muniru Oduwole and his children crossed into Canada they were arrested.

"The scariest part was when they were taking pictures," he said. "I remember how they take pictures of criminals."

In 2018 Adejare Muniru Oduwole crossed into Canada from the U.S. using Roxham Road. He made the crossing with his children. (Submitted by Adejare Muniru Oduwole)

Muniru Oduwole is from Nigeria and was able to get asylum in Canada. He said he crossed the border to build a better life for his family.

"Sudbury is home now. Canada is home too," he said.

With the new rules in place, other migrants won't have that same option.

"For anyone trying to escape whatever it is, sending them back to the place is like a death sentence," Muniru Oduwole said.

"It would be very, very horrible."

But Muniru Oduwole said he hopes the revised agreement with the U.S. will allow the federal government to tackle Canada's immigration backlog.

"So maybe during that closure, if people are not coming in, they will be able to concentrate on the large number of people they have and reduce the numbers," he said.

"Maybe, just maybe, they might look at considering reopening it."