A 56-year-old Bracebridge man has been charged in the wake of a fatal crash on Highway 141 that happened Monday.

West Parry Sound OPP say the 6:30 a.m. collision involved an SUV and a pedestrian, west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, and causing death.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Dec. 3. The driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

OPP have not released the name of the deceased.