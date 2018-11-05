3 Rona and Lowe's stores to close in northeastern Ontario

Two Rona stores and one Lowe's store will close in northeastern Ontario.

Lowe's says it is closing 31 locations, including 27 of its under-performing Lowe's and Rona stores across Canada.

In Sudbury, the Rona on Barry Downe Road will be closed. In Sault Ste. Marie, the Rona on Black Road and the Lowe's on Northern Avenue will also be shut down.

The company says the closings are part of the company's strategic reassessment.

In a release, the company states most of the impacted stores are within 16 kilometres of another Lowe's store.

It expects the stores to be shuttered by Feb. 1, 2019.