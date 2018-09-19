Restructuring at Rogers radio has meant a loss of community programming for private radio stations across northeastern Ontario, after the communications company cut 100 jobs across Canada.

In northeastern Ontario, the cuts affect staff in Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste Marie.

In an email to CBC News, a Rogers spokesperson would not get into specifics by market, so it's unclear how many northern Ontario employees are affected.

The email states that the KiSS morning show programs in North Bay, Timmins and the Sault will be replaced with the Roz and Mocha show based in Toronto. And additional programming changes will be announced in the coming weeks.

The spokesperson says the decision was made due to the continued effects of the pandemic.

"We are modernizing our business to position us for growth as we face the continued effects of a seismic shift in the media industry from traditional to digital and the challenges of the global pandemic," Rogers spokesperson Andrea Goldstein said.

"These changes allow us to prioritize our focus in areas where we have the assets and capabilities to deliver best-in-class multi-platform experiences. Decisions like this are never easy, particularly as they are not a reflection of the enormous talent, dedication, and passion displayed by the team members leaving the company."