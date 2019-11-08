Nothing says "cult classic" like The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And nobody loves The Rocky Horror Picture Show more than Christina Johnson and Eric Haapala.

When the two Sault Ste. Marie residents were high school students in the early 1990s, they used to put on their own show in a basement rec room, performing along with a video of the movie.

Now, almost 30 years later, the self-proclaimed "theatre kids" are still fans of the 1975 musical comedy horror film featuring Brad, Janet, and Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Paula Wilson, Nick Stadnyk, and Robin Caicco perform The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the basement rec room circa 1992. (Submitted by Christina Foster)

So much so that Johnson and Haapala will be part of the second annual "Shadowcast" presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Along with the rest of the cast, they'll be re-enacting the movie on stage as it plays on a big screen behind them.

This one-night-only performance takes place Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. at the Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie.

It's a fundraiser for Rainbow Camp, a one-week camp for LGBTQ youth.

Included in the price of the $30 ticket is a prop bag containing all the things an audience member needs for a true Rocky Horror Picture Show experience.

Haapala said that when he and Johnson were in high school, they fell in love with the show because it was "so weird and bizarre."

Johnson said their rec room performances were like home for them.

"We could be exactly who we were, which was kind of eccentric, outgoing weirdos, and feel like that was OK," she said.

Nick Stadnyk and Christina Foster in the 2018 Rocky Horror Rainbow Camp fundraiser. (Submitted by Christina Foster)

She says that singing along to The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the top of their lungs is one of her best memories of high school.

Johnson and Haapala first brought the The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the stage and screen last year, they did two shows in one night, both were sold out.

Johnson says it was quite something to see Haapala in his high heels and Dr. Frank-N-Furter costume vacuuming rice from the floor of the theatre between shows.

Tickets for the show are available online at welcomefriend.ca.