City of Sudbury says 'rock slip' on Maley Drive being hauled away
City says newly blasted rock faces often experience falling rock, especially during freeze-thaw weather cycles
Contractors are cleaning up fallen rock on Maley Drive in Sudbury, roughly one kilometre west of the Barry Downe Road roundabout.
David Shelsted is the city's Director of Engineering Services.
He says newly-blasted rock faces, like this one created with the construction of Maley Drive, often experience falling chunks of rock, especially during freeze-thaw weather cycles.
"It's over twenty metres high in that area so it's now exposed to weathering and it has been blasted so there's fractures within the rock, so some of it slipped down," says Shelsted. "During construction we actually chipped at it to make sure any loose fragments were down. But now that it's been exposed to freeze-thaw-frost cycles some of it slipped."
Shelsted says the there was never any danger to drivers because these events are planned for.
"We've actually installed a catchment area between the road surface and the rock face basically it's designed that if there is a rock slip that is where the rock falls onto and there wouldn't be any danger to the travelling public. Everything worked as designed," he says.
Work to cart away the rock chunks is almost complete but Shelsted says motorists can expect more lane closures as the city starts its work on Maley Drive for the upcoming construction season.
with files from Angela Gemmill
