The head of Sudbury's director of building services says the city's current rock blasting bylaw is a good balance for residents and contractors.

On Monday, a presentation was given to members of the city's planning committee. Last year, the committee requested staff provide a report on the current rules about blasting, including how nearby people are notified.

Guido Mazza, the city's director of building services, says the planning committee has received a number of inquires about the city's rock blasting policy due to recent development.

"We've had a couple of very high profile, large construction projects involving blasting of a significant level on the Kingsway, as well along Falconbridge Road," he said.

"[Those] led to some phone calls to those councillors with respect to some of the vibrations and noise people were hearing because of that construction activity."

Mazza says the report presented to the committee provided background on how the policy was created.

'Few complaints'

"It struck a balance between being too involved and having to have extra staff at the city level with specialized knowledge," he said.

"I think we achieved that over the course of a number of years and council just wanted to understand more closely what exactly led to the regime that we have."

Mazza says currently, blasting is monitored by using seismic monitors outside a building.

"Those monitoring stations for both the particle velocity of the vibrations that are created by the blast, as well as the air blasts, are monitored on a daily basis," he said.

"The city is given an opportunity to look at those monitoring stations and see the activity."

If the city does get a complaint, he says steps are taken to address the issue.

"We at the city contact the engineer of record [and] review the readings that have been had for that particular day and the activity that created the complaint," he explained.

"Then, the engineer goes out and discusses it with the individual, shares the information, reviews the building and see whether there has to be additional modifications done to the blasting."

Mazza says the planning committee gave the city a few recommendations, including increasing notification to the public in advance of blasting

"This protocol has been in place since 2012," he said.

"We've had a few complaints over that period of time, but I believe we've struck a good balance. It is self-regulating for the most part between the contractors and their insurance companies, as well as the city having an oversight position."