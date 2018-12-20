Robert Steven Wright to remain in custody until trail
Wright charged with 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Renee Sweeney
A man charged with first degree murder in a Sudbury case will remain in custody until his trial.
A bail decision was handed down for Robert Steven Wright on Wednesday. He is accused of murdering Renee Sweeney 21 years ago.
The 39-year-old was arrested in December and charged with first degree murder.
Police say he stabbed Sweeney while she was working at an adult video store on Paris Street.
At the time, Wright was 18 and and a student of Lockerby Composite High School.
Wright's lawyers had argued he be released on bail until his trial.
Justice Gareau read his decision to court this morning, calling his decision a 'balancing exercise'.
Gareau stated that detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice.
Wright will remain in custody.
None of the evidence presented during Wright's bail hearing can be made public under a court-ordered publication ban.
With files from Angela Gemmill
