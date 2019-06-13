You may not know his name but you more than likely have seen his work.

A new book featuring the art of Robert-Ralph Carmichael has just been published by author Karl Tuira.

Perhaps one of Carmichael's most famous pieces is the loon on our Canadian dollar coin.

But as Tuira told CBC's Morning North, Carmichael didn't regard that as his best work.

"Bob was far, far more than that and as he originally said 'It's nice to be recognized for the loonie. But my true expertise and my true passion is for my paintings of which I have done many,'" Tuira said.

The friendship between the two stretches back to the mid-seventies, when Tuira made occasional returns to Sylvan Valley to visit his family's farm. It was there he first met Carmichael, by asking him to paint the family homestead.

"I tried to take a photo of our family farm and I was never able to get a good photo of the family farm," Tuira said. "I knew that Bob was there. So I went over and introduced myself and said 'Hey would you do a painting of our farm.' And he said 'Well I don't know, Carl, I don't do any commissioned work but I'll think about it.'"

"And he actually did paint it. And I of course bought it. And that started a relationship and a friendship that continued on for over 20 years."

Although he appreciated recognition for designing the loonie on Canada's one dollar coin, Robert-Ralph Carmichael said his true passion was painting. (Nael Shiab/Radio-Canada)

It was natural then, for Tuira to be the one to compile the artwork needed for the posthumous book.

"It was challenging of course, but it was great because he had kept a portfolio of photos of his entire works of his lifetime. His major works," Tuira said. "So I started with the photos from 1967 and continued on till he passed away in 2016. And I'd look at them and continue on and say 'oh wow that's really something, that's not much of anything.'"

"During that course I talked often with Gwen, his widow, and asked her about some of the images and I heard some really great stories there. And these are combined with the stories I myself knew and included them in the book."

Tuira said of the paintings, he was particularly drawn to Carmichael's landscapes of the Sylvan Valley.

"[They were] true to my heart. And so I love them," he said. "But the thing about his landscapes is that they were painted so that you are drawn into the painting itself just by looking at it."

"The other thing was actually not the landscapes or the still lifes but the surreal paintings," Tuira said. "They consisted of a collage of images that he put together on various subjects ... disjointed and painted together and they were just amazing, they were just like a puzzle."

"And you looked at them and you tried to figure them out, and your imagination went wild."

You can find images of Carmichael's paintings on the website of the The CCCA Canadian Art Database Project.