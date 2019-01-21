A friendly reminder to remain polite during online discussions has turned into open criticism against a Sudbury city councillor.

Robert Kirwan, who represents Sudbury's Ward 5, is the administrator of Valley East, a Facebook page devoted to news and ideas about his ward and the city at large.

On March 28, Kirwan wrote a post titled "Use of laughing emojis must be appropriate."

It outlines some of the concerns that Kirwan has about the use of the emoji, including mocking, making fun of, or frustrating users who hold different opinions.

"It is being used as a weapon by trolls or people who are simply on the group to cause dissension or disturbances," the post reads.

The post follows several incidents where Kirwan said users added laughing emojis to another user's serious comments, an act he said was ultimately disrespectful.

Users commenting with that particular emoji on the Valley East page will now be banned if it is used inappropriately, Kirwan said.

"We're not going to allow these laughing icons to be put up anymore," Kirwan said. "Putting these laughing icons on a serious comment is an insult."

Following his post on appropriate use of the emoji, Kirwan told CBC News that administrators were flooded with hundreds of laughing faces, an "online riot."

"Over 150 people put up the laughing icon on me," he said. "My wife's in charge of member status and she blocked them all. We got rid of 500 members in three days."

Kirwan, who administers the page with his wife Valerie, said they had two options. Remove the post that was generating the laughing emojis, or block the offending users. They chose the latter.

"I think what happened was they got caught up in this whole thing and all of a sudden people that normally wouldn't have got caught up in it said, 'Hey, this is fun, I can do this, too."

"You definitely don't want to compare it to what happened at the capital in the United States, but people got so incited and so into this that people just joined the throng, and they all took part," Kirwan said.

Robert Kirwarn says he has banned 500 people from the Valley East Facebook page for using a laughing emoji on others comments. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Christian Pelletier, who runs a communications and design agency in Sudbury, says the councillor's reaction was indicative of a generation gap.

"It's a pretty big disconnect from the community you're supposed to represent, in my opinion," Pelletier said. "We talk about echo chambers a lot in media nowadays, and this is how echo chambers are formed when you start removing people for basic usage of the thing."

Pelltier said he was banned after he reposted Kirwan's directive about the emoji.

"I just thought it was really hilarious and then definitely kicked it up a notch and just started sharing it," Pelletier said. "And other people started sharing some things from the group that I had no longer had access to."

"I think it would be hilarious if it wasn't so sad."

Christian Pelletier is the co-founder of the Up Here festival in Sudbury. (Radio-Canada)

Pelletier is no stranger to dealing with trolls. His Up Here festival helped orchestrate the repainting of the former St. Joseph's hospital, which elicited reactions on social media.

"When we were painting the hospital in 2019, we got a lot of flack and a lot of hilarious feedback and we just ran with it and had fun with it," he said. "There's a way to embrace it."

"Like when we unveiled the hospital mural, we just said, you know, here it is. We put lipstick on the pig, taking the same cheeky comments that people were throwing at us and just kind of completely embracing them."

"There's a way of doing it, but it takes tact."

But Pelletier said he does agree with Kirwan that the laughing emoji is used frequently to mock, which doesn't sit right with him.

"There's no dislike button on Facebook anymore," he said. "There was at one point, but honestly, I wouldn't be against Facebook removing that laugh reaction for that reason. Because it tends to be used more as an expression of mockery than the expression of laughing with someone."

Why emojis?

Cynthia Whissell, professor of psychology at Laurentian University, said emojis can be loaded symbols.

"They are emotional qualifiers, sometimes you add them to pump up a positive emotion, which is what smiley faces usually do," Whissell said.

Other times, Whissell said, and emoji can intensify the emotion.

"The times it gets dangerous is when you write an email or text message that says 'you suck' and then put a smiley face there," Whissell said. "The person who receives that is kind of going 'is this qualifying that I suck? I don't care what the emoji says. You said 'I suck.'"

"So you can see the emotion communicated begins to get very messy."

Whissell, who specializes in studying how language communicates emotion, said emojis are best used between people familiar with one another.

"If you have a relationship with someone, you will have the chance to mend things if they get the wrong impression from your emojis," she said. "But if it's an unfamiliar communication in a serious situation, the emoji which intensifies the emotion may actually send the totally wrong message to the reader. And you have no chance to fix it."

People unfamiliar with emojis, or who are just becoming accustomed to the myriad of symbols and characters, might need a primer before using them frequently, she added.

"You cannot just jump in there and start enjoying emojis," Whissell said. "I find that even I have my limits. Like, I don't think poop emojis are appropriate ever. Why? Because I grew up not throwing poop around. So this is part of my generational history."

But Whissell thinks that Kirwan, who banned the laughing emoji from his page, is probably respecting the boundaries of what is considered fair and civil discourse.

"I would have thought the smiley face was probably the safest emoji, but even that can, in the wrong circumstances be confusing."