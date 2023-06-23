Some northern Ontario First responders ask for a time limit on roadside memorials

Some first responders in northern Ontario are asking for memorials along Ontario highways to be time-limited.

The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs and paramedics in the Cochrane district say roadside memorials can be upsetting to first responders who attended those fatal crashes.

"So a paramedic, or a firefighter, or police officer may drive by and on a normal day it would just be a normal stretch of highway," said Jean Carriere, the director of health and paramedic chief in the district of Cochrane.

"But on that day they'll see that cross, or that memorial, and it'll remind them of the call that they attended that day and relive some of the tragedies they had to witness."

Carriere said he worked as a paramedic for 28 years, and there's one memorial in particular, along Highway 101, that brings up difficult memories for him whenever he drives by it.

"When I drive by that, it reminds me of the poor person, the one that was involved in that accident, and the truck driver who was also involved in that accident that survived and has to now live with the fact that somebody passed away striking his vehicle," he said.

Carriere said he responded to that crash 20 years ago, but the memorial remains in place.

"The ask is that the memorials simply be time-limited. That we give an opportunity for the victims and their family to live their mourning in that session, but that it be time-limited," he said.

Carriere said Ontario's Ministry of Transportation responded to their inquiries, but was focused more on safety around highway memorials. The province does not allow memorials on both sides of the highway for safety reasons.