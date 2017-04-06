If your car breaks downs and you need to call for roadside assistance — you may also have to arrange for your own ride home.

COVID-19 precautions mean some towing companies aren't allowing people to ride in their trucks.

"We're not going to leave a member, but we are in a bit of a tricky situation with enclosed spaces with people within essentially a foot or two of each other," said Jeff Walker, president and CEO of CAA North and East Ontario.

Walker says customers are informed when they call CAA that they are responsible for arranging their own ride. He said the company will do what it can to help arrange a ride if the customer doesn't have any options, and says the driver will always stay with customers until they are picked up.

While it's not ideal, he says the company had few options. It looked into adding plastic barriers between the drivers and passengers seats, but determined that could obstruct drivers' field of vision.

"We don't know who the member is and we don't know what their health issues could be. Or sometimes our drivers can have health issues or have people in their own household who are at risk. And so you start weighing all of that out, and we just landed on we'd rather people find a drive that they can be with a family member, ideally, that they can be safe."

Companies adjusting

CAA implemented the policy when the pandemic was declared in March. Then in July, Walker says it eased the protocol, allowing people in the vehicles, as long as they were wearing masks.

"But then as some parts of the province have become, they've gone up to a higher level of challenge in regard to the pandemic, we had to change the rules again," Walker said.

At Bob's Service Centre in Coniston, owner Bob Hachez says the company had the same policy in place earlier on in the pandemic, but decided to allow passengers in the trucks again during the summer — a decision made based on relatively few cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Hachez says customers are screened for symptoms and required to wear a mask.

Meanwhile at Johnny's Towing Service in Lively, general manager Dave Legault says staff members "encourage customers to not come with us if they don't have to."

On occasion, he says, people do ride in the trucks, if they don't have other transportation options — with COVID protocol in place.

"If you're on the side of the road of you're broken down or something on the 144, obviously we're going to let you get in the truck, because at that point your only other option is probably a cab and all we're doing is passing the buck at that point."