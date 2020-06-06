Roads reopen from Falconbridge to Lively following sulphuric acid leak

Several roads from Falconbridge to Lively have reopened following a sulphuric acid leak from a tanker truck early Saturday morning, according to the City of Greater Sudbury.

The Highway 17 Bypass was closed from Garson/Coniston Road to Falconbridge, the city said in a release issued around 1 a.m.

The city said there was no danger to the public, but residents were advised to avoid these areas to allow crews "time and room to work."

Residents who live in the affected areas were also advised not to touch or drive over any liquids found on those roads.

The road closures were in effect while inspections and the required cleanup were completed, the release added.

The city said Greater Sudbury Fire Services was working closely with partners at the Greater Sudbury Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Glencore in response to this incident.