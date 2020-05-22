Northeast OPP issue 48% more charges during 2020 road safety week compared to last year
Police say incidents involving speeding, distracted and impaired driving were all up
Ontario Provincial Police are warning that charges almost doubled during this year's annual national traffic safety campaign compared to last year in the northeast.
Canada Road Safety Week ran between May 12-18, 2020. Police say almost 1,100 charges were laid in the northeast region. That's about a 48 per cent increase over the results in 2019.
Police say there were "marked increases' in three of the four driving behaviors they were looking out for: speeding, distracted and impaired driving. However, police say fewer drivers were charged with not wearing a seatbelt.
"We are certainly not going to see fewer fatalities with bad driving behaviours increasing," OPP traffic inspector Scott Hlady said.
"Driver safety rests with individual drivers. It's in their hands. We will continue to educate the public and enforce the law to increase safety on our roadways."
