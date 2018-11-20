Planned construction throughout the City of Greater Sudbury hasn't been slowed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

David Shelsted, the city's director of engineering services, says the city did have to prioritize some projects due to the pandemic.

"Right from the start, municipal construction was deemed an essential service," he said. "We continued with the program that we were putting forward."

He says some projects had to be adjusted to meet public health guidelines.

"There are some projects that we had that we tried to change some of the design or we didn't put out [for tender] right away because we needed to understand what the rules were going to be for health and safety, in the pandemic condition," he said.

He adds there are other projects where the city wants to hear from residents first.

"There's also some contracts where we needed to do more public consultation," he said.

"And our main method of public consultation typically is to hold open houses and we couldn't hold those anymore."

Shelsted says they're working to get feedback online.

He says there have been some delays due to parts not coming in on time.

"Some of the parts that come for some of our projects are from the U.S. or international," he said.

"They've had some delays in terms of shipping to site, and then our contracts have to change accordingly with their schedules ... to accommodate the late shipping coming in."

David Shelsted is the city's director of engineering services. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

As for what's being worked on, Shelsted says $19 million is being spent on bridges throughout the city, including the Spanish River Bridge, the Coniston Creek Pedestrian Bridge and the Martindale Bridge.

Bike lanes are being put in on Notre Dame Avenue and work is also being done on the underpass on Brady Street.

Shelsted says the last phase of widening between Chelmsford and Azilda is also taking place, resulting in the closure of M.R. 35.

"That contract is just over $13 million," he said. "It's just getting started up. So there'll be some water main work this year, because there's a new water main going into that section and a little bit of roadwork. But the rest of the road work will happen in 2021."

He says work this fall will be done on Ramsey Lake Road and Auger Avenue.

You can see a full list on the city's website.