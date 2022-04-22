River & Sky music festival announces headliners

Organizers for River & Sky, an outdoor festival in Field, say they're excited to bring music lovers the first full-capacity gathering since the pandemic.

The 14th annual festival, running from July 21 to 24 at Fisher's Paradise, released the names of 16 bands expected to perform, with more bands to be added in the coming weeks.

Pink Mountaintops, whose newest single Nervous Breakdown was released earlier in 2022, will headline Thursday, July 21.Toronto-based Austra will headline Friday, and Toronto grunge band Dilly Dally takes the main stage Saturday.

R&S executive director Abigail Cassio, in her first full year of leading the festival, added that they've also removed vaccine requirements for this year's festival.

"As things have now changed and the vaccination rate in Canada has risen, we feel comfortable not requiring a minimum dose," Cassio said.

"It's been a bit crazy to say the least, but I am beyond excited to be able to welcome back our community again, in a more normal capacity! We have a lot of great Canadian bands coming, and I think that there's something for everyone in this year's lineup," Cassio said in a press release.

Other bands performing at River & Sky include:

OMBIGIIZI

Murder Murder

Young Guv

Tush

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Ami Dang

Badge Époque Ensemble

Wine Lips

Casper Skulls

Ouri

Yoo Doo Right

Bodywash

Choses Sauvages

Festival goers can opt to stay in designated masked camping areas where masking is fully required, to offer those who want it an extra level of security, organizers said. Masking will still be encouraged at all stages when dancing, moving and moshing.

Attendees will also have the option of receiving a rapid test for self-administration.

Organizers added that leading up to the festival, R&S will be closely following the status of the pandemic, the province, and safety regulations that might be needed, and will be working closely with the North Bay & Parry Sound Health Unit to monitor the situation.