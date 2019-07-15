River & Sky Festival is getting ready for its 10th annual concert in the outdoors.

This year's lineup includes U.S. Girls, Hollerado, the Fast Romantics and F**ked Up. It's a roster of talent that festival organizer Peter Zwarich is calling one of the best lineups since the festival's inception in 2009.

As in past years, artists take the stage surrounded by nature in the community of Field, Ontario.

It's a four-day experience that Zwarich said can act as a reset button for busy families.

"We're almost morphing into this adult camping experience/family camping experience," he said.

"It's a it's a nice mix and it is very much about getting people in nature and having that nature effect kick in for them."

U.S. Girls is scheduled to appear at River & Sky on Friday. (Colin Medley)

Zwarich said they've extended the festival to four days so people can "come in and settle down."

"Apparently three days in nature changes your wiring a little bit," he said.

Zwarich said the festival has also secured Ottawa's Birch Bark Coffee to provide coffee at this year's event, something that had been missing in previous years.

This year, festival organizers have also arranged for a canoeing component to the festival. With a departure from Murray Lake, the three-day paddle drops riders off at the festival grounds. Zwarich, who has been at the head of the festival since 2009, says it's an intermediate to advanced-level trip, and is encouraging paddlers to let the festival know if they're planning to make the journey by water.

You can order tickets by visiting the festival's website.