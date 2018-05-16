The River & Sky music festival has announced the lineup for its 11th festival, set to take place July 18 to 21 in Field, Ontario.

Ottawa indie rockers Hollerado continue their farewell tour, headlining on Thursday night. On their Facebook page, the band said that recently released Retaliation Vacation would be their final album.

U.S. Girls are scheduled to headline on Friday night. The Toronto-based band, headed by Meghan Remy, was recently called the "Best Live Band of 2018" by Paste Magazine and won a Juno for best alternative album in 2016.

Meg Remy, a.k.a. "U.S. Girls" performs "Damn That Valley" off her new album "Half Free" in studio q. 3:14

On Saturday, punk band F----ed Up takes the stage, and the festival closes out with the Fast Romantics.

The festival is also reaching out to celebrate inclusivity and acceptance, festival director Pete Zwarich said in a release.

"We're excited to feature Altin Gün, an Amsterdam based band playing Turkish folk with a 1970s psychedelic-funk twist, and Mdou Moctor and his Tuareg band from Niger, who has been called the 'Hendrix of the Sahara,'" Zwarich said.

"We want everyone to soak in some nature and summertime vibes and feel at home at R&S. "

For a full list of festival performers, visit the R&S web site by clicking here.