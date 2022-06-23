Sudbury hospital hires 22 security guards to deal with rising violence

Health Sciences North (HSN) hospital in Sudbury has hired 22 dedicated security guards to respond to increasing cases of violence in health care.

The hospital has also invested $1.1 million to establish a Behavioural Escalation Support Team, which is expected to be fully operational by 2023, to support staff and follow up on cases of violence in the workplace.

"It goes without saying that any workplace violence incident is one too many, and HSN's ultimate goal is zero harm in the workplace," said an email from hospital spokesperson Jason Turnbull.

"So going forward, reducing the number of workplace violence incidents remains an annual priority as our organization continues to focus on making the workplace safer for our employees and medical staff."

Hospital violence on the rise

The new measures at HSN come ahead of an upcoming report from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) that shows how health-care workers in northern Ontario feel while on the job.

A similar poll, which was released last week, was commissioned by CUPE and the Ontario Council of Health Unions. It showed a large, Ontario-wide trend in escalating violent incidents in hospitals.

Forty-eight per cent of respondents said their hospitals did nothing to increase protection for staff in the last year, Sharon Richer, secretary treasurer of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions of CUPE, told CBC News.

The specific wording of the question was: "In the past year, has your employer made improvements to protect you and your coworkers against violence?"

Fifty-two per cent reported "no," Richer said, while 31 per cent said "yes."

The numbers, which Richer said were "alarming," were slightly higher in northern Ontario, at 52 per cent.

"This specific poll was to ask them actually about the increase in violence, certainly around the pandemic, but also to talk to them about weapons that have been used, certainly in hospitals," Richer said.

"Twenty-eight per cent of the respondents in northern Ontario said that there has been an increase of weapons, which could be guns, knives, syringes, whatever they see as a weapon."

Despite the potential for physical harm, those incidents aren't always reported to police, Richer said.

"[Our members] are feeling like they will be intimidated, harassed by their manager about how they provoked the violent incident," she said. "And they're afraid to talk about it openly, certainly within the public or the media, because they could be terminated."

That's despite a shortage of staff in the health-care field.

The reasons behind the rising violence are numerous, Richer said.

"We have a crisis that is going on in health care right now," she said. "We don't have enough beds for people. We certainly don't have enough staff for people to be taken care of. We have a pandemic that is looming.

"People are trying to receive care or trying to visit with their loved ones and are not able to come into hospitals, which all compounds this problem of violence within hospitals."