A health and safety workplace group based in Sudbury has applauded the province's move to require most businesses to create a right-to-disconnect policy.

On Monday the Ontario government said it would introduce new legislation that would require employers with 25 or more employees to develop disconnecting-from-work policies. Those would include expectations about when it's appropriate to respond to work-related matters, and encouraging employees to turn off their notifications when they are off the clock.

"Make no mistake, the bill supports the people or our province who work hard, put in a good shift and take pride in a job well done," Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said during a media briefing on Monday. "This is a bill that leaves no one behind."

Mike Parent, Workplace Safety North's vice-president of prevention services, said the proposed legislation is a step in the right direction.

"During the pandemic, more employees working from home were provided with more technology so they can remain connected to work," he said.

"You work when you can, given your situation. But that's kind of caused blurred lines as to when a workday begins and ends."

Parent said the Privy Council found that 43 per cent of workers check their work-related emails during their free time, and one in three respond to work emails and do additional work outside of their regular work hours.

"If employers, you know, put genuine thought and effort into this, there's definitely some benefit to employees," Parent said. "Again, a number of studies suggest that employees that are more refreshed and get the proper disconnect time are going to be better, more productive employees."

Scepticism from opposition parties

Ontario's opposition parties have said they support the proposed legislation, but have expressed scepticism as to whether or not the province will be able to follow through on its promises.

"These are values of New Democrats and something we'll continue to fight for, but let's not forget, this is a government that cut the minimum wage, has taken away people's paid sick days, and hasn't been worker friendly," said NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh.

But Parent maintained that setting politics aside, the law would make a positive difference for workers.