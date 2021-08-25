RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Timmins-James Bay

At 251,599 square kilometres, the federal electoral district of Timmins-James Bay is the largest in northeastern Ontario, second only in the province to Kenora and 11th largest in the country.

The riding has a population of 83,257

According to Statistics Canada, approximately 5.7 per cent of the population can speak an Aboriginal language, the largest proportion being Cree-Montagnais, while 19 per cent identify as Indigenous.

Major census subdivisions in the riding are Timmins, Kirkland Lake, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls and Black River-Matheson. It also covers several communities along the James Bay Coast, including Moosonee, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat.

Only 3.2 per cent of the riding's population is classified as immigrants to Canada, well below the Ontario average of 30.1 per cent.

Who's running in Timmins-James Bay

Charlie Angus, New Democratic Party

Charlie Angus is running for re-election in the riding of Timmins-James Bay. (https://www.charlieangus.ca/)

Charlie Angus has been the Member of Parliament since 2004, often lending his voice and support to issues affecting Indigenous youth. He is co-founder of Shannen's Dream, an initiative to support Indigenous children with safe and comfortable schools, named after Attawapiskat's Shannen Koostachin.

"People want a plan to come forward out of the pandemic that does not leave us in the kind of precarious situation that we were in, when within three weeks of the pandemic hitting us, millions of Canadians couldn't even pay their rent. They know that New Democrats will deliver on pensions, on the issues of pharmacare, on issues of indigenous justice, on the environment. I think this is really about rebuilding trust with Canadians.."

Steve Black, Liberal Party

Steve Black is running for election in the riding of Timmins-James Bay. (Facebook: @steve.black.timmins)

Steve Black was the young person to become mayor of Timmins when he was elected in 2014. Earlier that same year, he ran provincially for the Progressive Conservatives.

"Affordable housing is a major concern across our region and here in the north. It doesn't matter whether you're young adult who just finished school, the middle class working family, or a senior who worked hard all your life and are trying to enjoy retirement. The cost of housing is a burden on many here in the north. We have a plan to help address the many issues impacting the cost of housing."

Stephen MacLeod, People's Party of Canada

Steven MacLeod is representing the People's Party of Canada for the riding of Timmins-James Bay (ppctimminsjamesbay.ca)

Stephen MacLeod says he grew up in a loving two-parent family who would serve and care for others any way they could. These characteristics are the basis on which he lives his life as a husband, father and employee.

"I grew up in a family that would actually give their shirt off their backs if needed. And that's kind of rubbed off on me. And I believe there's no better way than to be a voice for the people in Ottawa than to be able to help people. I believe that everyone's voice matters, not just the big corporations and the elites, but the everyday person as well."

Morgan Ellerton, Conservative Party of Canada

Morgan Ellerton will be representing the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Timmins-James Bay. (morganellerton.ca/)

Morgan Ellerton is a registered nurse in Timmins who works as a part of a mental health outreach team.

Historical results

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Timmins--James Bay (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Charlie Angus New Democratic Party 14,885 40.5 Michelle Boileau Liberal Party of Canada 9,443 25.7 Kraymr Grenke Conservative Party of Canada 9,907 27.0 Max Kennedy Green Party of Canada 1,257 3.4 Renaud Roy People's Party of Canada 1,248 3.4 Total 36,740 100.00

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)