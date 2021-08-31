RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Nipissing-Timiskaming
The riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming spans an area of 15,313 square kilometres. It has a population of 88,813, with 75,161 registered voters.
It includes the cities of North Bay and Temiskaming Shores, as well as East Ferris, Callander and Powassan.
Liberal Anthony Rota is the riding's current Member of Parliament.
According to Statistics Canada, 51.1 per cent of Nipissing-Temiskaming residents claim ethnic ancestry from the British Isles, higher than the provincial average of 37.0 per cent.
Who's running in Nipissing-Timiskaming?
Scott Robertson, New Democratic Party
Scott Robertson has lived in North Bay for over a decade and has served as a city councillor since being elected in 2018.
"We have people who are having to choose between paying rent or having dental surgery. None of this is making us healthier, more stable and more resilient. I know that if we tax the very, very rich a little bit more, the corporations who have profited from the pandemic, we can invest in solutions to this."
Anthony Rota, Liberal Party
Anthony Rota was first elected as MP in 2004, serving until 2011, when he lost by just 18 votes. He won the seat back in 2015 and was then in 2019 his fellow members elected him as Speaker of the House of Commons.
"As your MP, I've worked tirelessly with municipalities and local economic development departments to bring new funding, new businesses and keep existing businesses growing and thriving. And as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to see that support continue to grow so that we can all prosper together after years of hard work."
Steven Trahan, Conservative Party
Steven Trahan is the Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of East Ferris and a 21-year veteran of the North Bay Police Service.
"I see out there the issues, the problems, while working in the trenches, working out in the streets, speaking with people. I just felt...there was nobody looking out for the best interests for the residents. [I'm] a hardworking individual, who rolls up the sleeves, is committed. I feel that it was time for somebody to take us to a different level."
Gregory Galante, People's Party of Canada
Originally from Hamilton and now a recreational property owner in the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding, Gregory Galante served with the Canadian Armed forces between 1983 and 1988. He is also a former Toronto firefighter.
Historical Results
Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|%
|Rob Boulet
|New Democratic Party
|9,784
|20.5
|Jordy Carr
|Conservative Party of Canada
|12,984
|27.2
|Alex Gomm
|Green Party of Canada
|3,111
|6.5
|Mark King
|People's Party of Canada
|2,496
|5.2
|Anthony Rota
|Liberal Party of Canada
|19,352
|40.5
|Total
|47,727
|100.00
Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|%
|Jay Aspin
|Conservative Party of Canada
|14,325
|29.3
|Kathleen Jodouin
|New Democratic Party
|7,936
|16.2
|Nicole Peltier
|Green Party of Canada
|1,257
|2.6
|Anthony Rota
|Liberal Party of Canada
|25,357
|51.9
|Total
|48,875
|100.00
