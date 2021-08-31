RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Nipissing-Timiskaming

The riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming spans an area of 15,313 square kilometres. It has a population of 88,813, with 75,161 registered voters.

It includes the cities of North Bay and Temiskaming Shores, as well as East Ferris, Callander and Powassan.

Liberal Anthony Rota is the riding's current Member of Parliament.

According to Statistics Canada, 51.1 per cent of Nipissing-Temiskaming residents claim ethnic ancestry from the British Isles, higher than the provincial average of 37.0 per cent.

Who's running in Nipissing-Timiskaming?

Scott Robertson, New Democratic Party

Scott Robertson is the federal NDP candidate for Nipissing-Timiskaming. (Shawn Moreton)

Scott Robertson has lived in North Bay for over a decade and has served as a city councillor since being elected in 2018.

"We have people who are having to choose between paying rent or having dental surgery. None of this is making us healthier, more stable and more resilient. I know that if we tax the very, very rich a little bit more, the corporations who have profited from the pandemic, we can invest in solutions to this."

Anthony Rota, Liberal Party

Anthony Rota is the MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming. (Supplied by Anthony Rota)

Anthony Rota was first elected as MP in 2004, serving until 2011, when he lost by just 18 votes. He won the seat back in 2015 and was then in 2019 his fellow members elected him as Speaker of the House of Commons.

"As your MP, I've worked tirelessly with municipalities and local economic development departments to bring new funding, new businesses and keep existing businesses growing and thriving. And as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to see that support continue to grow so that we can all prosper together after years of hard work."

Steven Trahan, Conservative Party

Steven Trahan in a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada in the Nipissing-Timiskiming riding. (www.steventrahan.ca)

Steven Trahan is the Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of East Ferris and a 21-year veteran of the North Bay Police Service.

"I see out there the issues, the problems, while working in the trenches, working out in the streets, speaking with people. I just felt...there was nobody looking out for the best interests for the residents. [I'm] a hardworking individual, who rolls up the sleeves, is committed. I feel that it was time for somebody to take us to a different level."

Gregory Galante, People's Party of Canada

Gregory Galante is the PPC candidate for Nipissing-Timiskiming. (Twitter: @GJGalante)

Originally from Hamilton and now a recreational property owner in the Nipissing-Timiskaming riding, Gregory Galante served with the Canadian Armed forces between 1983 and 1988. He is also a former Toronto firefighter.

Historical Results

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Nipissing--Timiskaming (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Rob Boulet New Democratic Party 9,784 20.5 Jordy Carr Conservative Party of Canada 12,984 27.2 Alex Gomm Green Party of Canada 3,111 6.5 Mark King People's Party of Canada 2,496 5.2 Anthony Rota Liberal Party of Canada 19,352 40.5 Total 47,727 100.00

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)