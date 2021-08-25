RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

Algoma-Manitoulin Kapuskasing covers 100,103 square kilometres in Ontario's northeast. Unlike most ridings, it is made up of small towns and First Nations and there isn't one main centre, with the largest communities being Elliot Lake, Kapuskasing and Hearst.

New Democratic Party MP Carol Hughes has represented the riding since 2008. In the 2019 federal election, she received 6,000 votes more than Conservative Party candidate Dave Williamson.

According to Statistics Canada, 24.3 per cent of people who live in the riding are over the age of 65, above the provincial mark of 16.7 per cent.

29.9 per cent of the district's population has a knowledge of both English and French, above the provincial count of 11.2 per cent.

Who's running in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

Carol Hughes, New Democratic Party

Carol Hughes is the current Member of Parliament for the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. (carolhughes.ndp.ca/)

The NDP's Carol Hughes has represented Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing since 2008. She endorsed Charle Angus's leadership bid in the 2017 leadership contest.

"My overarching priority for the region is the synergy between good jobs and the work we have to do to combat climate change. Running through both of those is the work needed to achieve meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous communities. I believe we have arrived at a crucial moment to meet the targets we have set for climate change and that makes this next parliament critical to those efforts."

Harry Jaaskelainen, People's Party of Canada

Harry Jaaskelainen is the People's Party of Canada candidate in the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding. (www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca)

Harry Jaaskelainen is a forester and business owner who lives in Echo Bay. He serves as pastor at the Calvary Christian Center in Echo Bay.

"Trudeau has made the statement...that we're a post-sovereign state. So what does that tell us? He's selling us out to globalism, global decision making, global direction. And we see that from the Chinese-controlled U.N., the World Health Organization, again, Chinese-influenced...That sounds like Marxism to me. That sounds like global Marxism."

Duke Peltier, Liberal Party of Canada

Duke Peltier is the Liberal Party of Canada's candidate in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing (Facebook: @DukePeltierAMKLiberal )

Wiikwemkoong's Duke Peltier is running for the Liberals in the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. Before throwing his hat into the federal election, Peliter was Chief, or ogimaa, of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island.

"Being someone who has attended residential school in one of the last operating schools in Canada, I bring that lived experience. And I believe that is required when these issues are being discussed within the halls of government. That they require individuals that can advance some solutions that could benefit the whole of Canada."

John Sagman, Conservative Party of Canada

John Sagman is the Conservative Party of Canada candidate in the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding. (www.facebook.com/amkconservative)

John Sagman of Willisville is an engineer by trade, working in the mining industry across Canada. That experience also includes dealing with First Nations in expanding or closing down mine sites.

"We need to get significant funding back into our region, support our small businesses, farmers, logging mills, mining and tourism. We need to provide serious support to our First Nations, in order for those communities to attain their objectives efficiently. And we need to stop this reckless spending that is sending our hard-earned tax dollars out of Canada."

Stephen Zimmermann, Green Party of Canada

Stephen Zimmermann will be representing the Green Party of Canada in the Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing electoral district. (Facebook:Stephen Zimmermann for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing 2021)

Stephen Zimmerman is a high school teacher who lives in Laird Township.

"We will act on climate change. Our plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the only one on the table that will actually address the problem. And it is in line with those of our G-7 peers. We have a plan to transition to a green economy based on renewable energy. We must do this both to save the planet from ecological devastation and to remain economically and technologically competitive in the green future."

Clarence Baarda, Christian Heritage Party

Clarence Baarda is the Christian Heritage Party of Canada's candidate in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. (chp.ca)

Clarence Baarda is a former realtor in Elliot Lake, who has served as a city councillor, president of the local chamber of commerce and a church elder.

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 21, 2019)

Algoma--Manitoulin--Kapuskasing (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Max Chapman Green Party of Canada 2,192 5.4 Dave Delisle People's Party of Canada 887 2.2 Carol Hughes New Democratic Party 16,883 41.6 Le Marquis De Marmalade Parti Rhinocéros Party 125 0.3 Dave Williamson Conservative Party of Canada 10,625 26.2 Heather Wilson Liberal Party of Canada 9,879 24.3 Total 40,591 100.00

Official Voting Results - General Election (October 19, 2015)