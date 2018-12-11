A Cochrane, Ont., man has been found guilty of second degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of his mother.

The trial for Richard New wrapped on Friday with the jury's decision. The proceedings ran for three weeks in the Ontario Superior Court in Cochrane.

New's mother, 70-year-old Aline Lalonde, was found dead in May 2016.

A guilty verdict of second degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence. The Crown and defence will argue for parole eligibility, which could be between 10 and 25 years.

The case will return to court on Jan. 11 for a sentencing date to be set.