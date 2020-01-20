Greater Sudbury seeking public input on Richard Lake study
City of Greater Sudbury holding public session January 29
An ecologist with Laurentian University is looking forward to learning about one of the more pristine lakes in the city.
The city plans to survey Richard Lake this year and is asking for public input.
Charles Ramcharan says phosphorus levels caused by human activities remain low, despite decades of people camping and living on its shores.
He says there's been some industrial pollution but the lake remains in a more original state.
"Richard Lake is one of the systems that has remained closer to that than the other," Ramcharan said. "It's showing less of an influence and that's why it's a little bit of a jewel, I suppose, in Sudbury's crown.
"The phosphorus level in this lake has been fairly steady and its not high so the lake, whatever people are doing to the lake it's not showing strong influences of a typical urban lake."
Ramcharan says he'd also like to know more about the way the characteristic soft soil around the lake affects living things.
He also suggests the growth of the invasive milfoil should also be studied.
The city will host a public session on January 29 at Countryside Arena.
With files from Kate Rutherford
