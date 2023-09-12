Sudbury country musician Mike Trudell says he won't play the northern Ontario city's Ribfest again after he was caught off-guard by the rate of pay.

Trudell said he misunderstood his agreement with the festival when his five-piece band was offered $250 for performing an hour and a half set. When he agreed to perform he thought each band member would receive $250, but it was $50 per person.

Some of his band members couldn't afford to travel to Sudbury at that rate, so he performed as a duo instead, and they made $100 for the performance.

Trudell's post on Facebook about the experience has sparked a conversation about how many festivals in northern Ontario pay musicians, and how many performers feel undervalued.

"Being a musician can be expensive," Trudell told CBC News.

"I mean, we haven't had raises in 20 years. Basically, musicians are making the same amount they did 20 years ago and things are even getting worse and it just seems to be a reocurring problem, you know."

At that point it becomes exploitation of the musicians and a real slap in the face ​​​​​​. - Mike Trudell

Trudell has performed professionally for 10 years, has opened for country star George Canyon, and was nominated for the Country Music Association of Ontario rising star award earlier in his career.

He said small venues in Sudbury pay a fair rate, but some larger festivals will pay local musicians $50 per person for a set.

"At that point it becomes exploitation of the musicians and a real slap in the face to a sense, you know, of all the hard work that we do," he said.

"Blood, sweat and tears. There's a lot of it."

Trudell is part of a group of local musicians asking large festivals like Ribfest and Poutine Fest to pay what they consider to be a fair rate of $250 per person for a set.

'If it rains, none of the costs disappear'

In an email to CBC News Ribfest organizer Kelsey Cutinello said the festival budgeted $15,452 for entertainment this year, which is around 16 per cent of its budget.

Cutinello said when she plans the festival she puts around $40,000 on the line, that she might not recoup if things don't go well.

"It is susceptible to inclement weather (last year we had a day of rain on Saturday) and even if it rains none of the costs disappear, including the local musicians who would still get paid even if they could not perform," she said in the email.

Cutinello added the event has always paid $50 per person for a local performance.

When asked, Cutinello did not elaborate how much money Ribfest made this year.

"Ribfest is the biggest community event in the city," she said.

"It is one of the only free events. It draws a ton of dollars into the local economy."

Sudbury musician Rod Bazinet says he has declined performing at some local festivals because they don't pay enough. ( Leo Duquette)

Saying no to festival gigs

Sudbury musician Rod Bazinet said local performers should get at least $100 when they perform a 45-minute set at a big festival like Ribfest.

Bazinet said amateur musicians who are just starting out will often accept the $50 rate, but many experienced performers won't play for that amount of money.

"I've declined playing at a lot of Sudbury festivals this year simply because I don't feel that I'm adequately compensated for the skill that they're requesting," he said.

Bazinet said many musicians feel undervalued for the years of work it takes to reach a level where they can keep a large crowd entertained.

"A lot of people don't understand the level of commitment it takes to get a musician from picking up an instrument to the point where we can provide entertainment and keep your crowd entertained," he said.

Bazinet said he used to co-ordinate the city's Winter Fest which paid performers $100 for a set. He said he would approach sponsors to help pay for a set so he could fairly compensate the musicians.

Matt Larton performed at Ribfest with his band Electric Whiskey, and said he was OK with the $50 he got for the set, but it would be nice to be paid more.

Larton said he enjoys performing for the crowd at Bell Park and the exposure his band gets from playing larger festivals.

"The crowd encouragement is wonderful," he said.

"Everybody's having a great time. It's kind of the close of the summer for this particular event, so I think there's a certain, like I was saying, just the fun of playing."