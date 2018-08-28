Sudbury getting ready for Ribfest

Sudbury's largest festival is getting ready for another trip through the city, this time with a new location and a weekend full of events.

The 6-team tour features professional vendors, or "ribbers" who compete for trophies in categories like best ribs, best chicken, and best sauce.

They will be lined up down Minto Street this year, a change from the previous location on Elgin Street.

Maureen Luoma, executive director of the Downtown BIA, says the new location provides some challenges.

"For ten years, [Ribfest setup] was almost synchronized, now it's like starting fresh," Luoma said. "But I think it's going to work well. There will probably be the odd hiccup, but I think it will work out great."

The festival shifted its location because of the expected construction of Les Places Des Arts, a cultural centre on Elgin Street. The project has not broken ground, yet.

Maureen Luoma, director of Sudbury's Downtown BIA, says Ribfest contributes over $10K to local charities, as well as showcases downtown businesses. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Another change is the cancellation of the classic car show. In a press release, Downtown Sudbury said construction in the area, as well as the new location, forced the cancellation, although it expects to resume that portion of the festival next year.

As a plus, there will now be extra parking in the downtown core. Metered parking will be available on Durham, Larch and Minto Streets, and will be free after 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

That will be sure to please to 50,000 people who come in for the festival. Luoma said the event has become part of people's vacation planning.

"We have people from Newfoundland, the States," Luoma said. "We know that tourists and visitors do come, because as much as I hate to say it, it's a great way to say goodbye to summer."

Local businesses and charities are also benefiting from the influx of visitors. Luoma said the volunteer-driven festival pumps money into the downtown, allowing businesses to showcase their wares for the crowds.

"And because it is a free event, proceeds go back into the community," she said. "This year the charity of choice is the Strong Kids Campaign. People participating in Ribfest know we are giving back into the community."

Luoma said in past years, the donation given back to charities is upwards of $10,000.

Keeping it clean?

As for the cleanup, which in the past has been a challenge for the event, Luoma said they again are relying on volunteers, with a bit of help from the city.

"We have amazing volunteers and one of the crews is the green team, that's all they do all weekend is pick up, emptying garbage, going down the blocks, going to Memorial Park," Luoma said.

"This year, we are also bringing in from the city blue bins and green organic bins, we're getting as many as we can."

"If you come in Monday morning, other than the garbage bins, you won't have an idea we were even here."

Sudbury Ribfest runs from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2.