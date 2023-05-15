The Greater Sudbury Police Service is the latest police force in Canada to create a ribbon skirt that officers can choose to wear for ceremonies and special events.

"To see these ladies and their beautiful ribbon skirts today, that sends a message to Canada, to Indigenous people, to police services everywhere, that we're entering a new phase in our relationship and reconciliation," said Joel Agowissa, who chairs the Indigenous Advisory Committee for the police force in the northern Ontario city.

Ribbon skirts are a traditional piece of clothing worn by many Indigenous groups across Canada. They have decorative ribbons meant to represent the person wearing the skirt.

Last year, for instance, the Anishinabek Police Service officially added the skirts as a uniform option for ceremonies and formal events.

Agowissa said the relationship between Indigenous people and police has "not been fantastic" historically.

"In fact, the Ojibway word for police actually talks about the ones who take us away," he said.

"And across the country, a lot of issues have come up over the past couple of years. A lot of lights have been shone on neighbouring communities about the poor relationships between Indigenous Peoples and the police service."

Greater Sudbury Police Service constables Anik Dennie, left, and Constable Katrina Pitawanakwat wear their new red, silver and blue ribbon skirts. Robin Wemigwans, right, helped design the skirts. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

He said Sudbury police have taken on a leadership role, working closely with the region's Indigenous communities to work toward reconciliation and improving how officers interact with them.

"When the chief has issues that involve the Indigenous peoples in this community, he has an open line of communication directly to this committee," Agowissa said.

"We can sit down together at the table and discuss the best way to solve the problems that face the police service and the Indigenous community here in Sudbury."

Anyone can come out and join in solidarity with our Indigenous people to show their support, to show that they are willing to do that work. - Robin Wemigwans, GSPS

Robin Wemigwans works with the professional standards bureau of Greater Sudbury police and helped design the service's ribbon skirts, with red, silver and blue stripes.

She had tears in her eyes when she shared how important it was for her that officers can now choose to wear the new ribbon skirt.

"With having an official ribbon skirt, that means anyone can come out and join in solidarity with our Indigenous people to show their support, to show that they are willing to do that work," Wemigwans said.

She said the ribbon skirts are especially important for Indigenous women with the police service, because they will allow them to show both sides of themselves during ceremonies.

"Those females can walk together as a police service member and as an Indigenous member," she said.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said the option to wear a ribbon skirt makes the police service more inclusive.

"Officers that we have that are from Indigenous descent can be who they are."