The owners of a dog kennel in Greater Sudbury finally have an answer about expanding their business.

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, city councillors approved rezoning for the Friends Fur-Ever Pet Resort in Lively, with conditions.

A few years ago the owners, Darlene and Nathan Nicholson, applied to expand the kennel with a second building. They were told the kennel doesn't comply with bylaws, even though the city approved the business in 2013.

Since then, the couple has been fighting with the city to resolve the zoning issues and also deal with noise complaints from neighbours.

The committee approved the rezoning as long as the couple follows several conditions within the next year.

Councillor René Lapierre says one of those conditions includes a new noise study.

"Currently, it just measures the levels of noise that it makes but not providing what can be done to actually mitigate it," he said.

Another condition includes a site-plan control, which means staff will assist in where a new building could go on the property.

Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann says once the couple gets the zoning resolved and construct a new building, that will help with noise concerns.

"This indoor recreation area for dogs would respond to mitigation measures for noise," she said. "If they're not allowed to build it because they can't get a building permit then it's moot."

Councillor Michael Vagnini was there to support the couple from his ward. He says it's time to resolve this issue.

"They both quit their jobs in 2013 to open this kennel with a business license that was issued by the city [and] they did it in good faith, meeting all the criteria," he said.

"Had they not have [applied for a permit] for a second building ... this would not be here today, I don't believe."