In his 42-year career Albert Cousineau guesses he has trimmed the hoofs of more than 200,000 cows.

As he nears his 70th birthday, the professional hoof trimmer from the northern Ontario town of Englehart is retiring from a career he fell into almost by accident.

Cousineau started a dairy farm with his wife in the 1970s, but it didn't work out.

But through that experience, he met a hoof trimmer in southern Ontario who showed him the ropes. From that point on, he embarked on this unusual, but necessary vocation.

Because dairy cows spend a lot of their time standing on concrete they can get ulcers under their feet if their hoofs aren't trimmed regularly.

"The initial treatment of sole ulcers is to relieve the pressure on the ulcer. Therapeutic trimming consists of paring out the affected area around the ulcerated sole or lesion, which helps to relieve pressure and allows healing to occur," according to an article by Pennsylvania State University dairy specialist Virginia Ishler.

Albert Cousineau shares a photo of himself trimming a cow's hoof early in his career. In those days he used a hammer and chisel to do the job. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

In the early days, Cousineau said he could trim the hoofs of about three cows an hour. Most of his customers were dairy farmers in northeastern Ontario and western Quebec. He later expanded his business to include some farms in southern Ontario as well.

As he got more experienced, and purchased better equipment, he was able to trim the hoofs of 25 cows an hour, working with his son Joel, who has taken over the family business.

I like the smell of those dirty feet. - Albert Cousineau

The job was also more dangerous when he started in 1980.

"When I used to work with a hammer chisel, I got kicked every day," Cousineau said. "I got kicked in the face."

But he later got an electric grinder, which could do the job much faster, and more safely. Although there is still some risk involved.

"It can happen even with the sophisticated equipment we have," he said.

"Some cows are pretty fast with their feet. So they can kick the grinder right out of my hands while I'm trimming."

Despite the occupational hazards, Cousineau said he loves his job.

"I like the smell of those dirty feet," he said. "There's something about it I really like."

When he got started, he would also sleep at his clients' farms. That gave him a chance to build relationships with the farmers and expand his business.

Albert and Joel Cousineau work on a cow's hoof with modern trimming equipment. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

To build on those relationships even more, Cousineau has taken to Twitter where he has gained more than 4,500 followers, and has built a dedicated following in the farming community.

There he shares updates about his daily work, and life, and offers advice to young farmers and other hoof trimmers.

He said there are about 50 hoof trimmers in Ontario.

Cousineau said it will be a challenge to get used to retirement, because hoof trimming has been such a significant part of his life.

"I like what I do. I love what I do," he said.

He said his wife will be happy to have him around more often, and they hope to do some travelling with all of the free time he'll have.

"I've never been outside of Ontario and Quebec. So that's my limited travelling," Cousineau said.

"So I guess we're going to visit Canada first and then go from there."