Retirement home, residents at odds over extra charges for PPE
Residents at Autumnwood's facilities in Sudbury will be paying $85 more every month to cover COVID costs
Seniors at Sudbury's Amberwood Retirement Homes are being hit with extra monthly charges, including for personal protective equipment (PPE), leading some to question if the provincial government should step in.
Jo-Anne Phillipow, whose mother-in-law lives in Red Oak Villa, a private retirement home owned by Autumnwood, said the home is charging an extra $85.00 every month for costs incurred during the pandemic, including PPE.
"This is not an interim increase," Phillipow said. "It's not like while COVID is on, we're increasing. No, this is a permanent increase that's been added to cover for PPE."
"Post pandemic, they will still be paying the $85.00, which is totally ridiculous."
A memo circulated to residents outlines the new charges, including costs for more PPE, extended screening, modified dining, and an an increase in chemicals used for cleaning.
The letter states that operating costs have increased 1.5% across the board, which prompted the extra charges, and that an $85.00 is the fairest way to deal with pandemic-related costs.
But Natalie Champagne, a spokesperson with Autumnwood told the CBC the provincial government provided a lump sum payment to their retirement home to offset costs for extra PPE, and that residents were not being charged.
"We have issued a service increase to our residents," Champagne said. "The need to issue increases is evaluated every year. The lump-sum funding received from the Ministry was taken into account."
"In 2020, Autumnwood saw increases in a number of areas that affect the services we offer including labour costs, food costs, supplies, and contracted services. The increase was required in order to further offset these rising costs."
France Gelinas, the NDP's provincial health critic, started a petition calling on the province to stop retirement homes from charging residents for PPE.
"You are talking about elderly people, all of them on fixed incomes, having to come up with over one hundred dollars a month more, including whatever their rent increases was for that year," Gelinas said. "They can't cope. They already pay a lot of money to live in the retirement home."
Gelinas said homes that receive government funding to pay for the PPE should pass those savings along to residents.
"The government has issued many directives to our retirement homes regarding the pandemic, and they can easily issue a directive that says you cannot increase the fees based on covid related expenses," she said.
"Or make it that if the retirement home wants to have the government subsidies, whether it is for electricity, for their taxes, for their rents, money to buy PPE and hand sanitizers and all of this, if you want any of this from the government, then you cannot increase you cannot pass on those fee increases to your residents."
"There are many ways the government can stop this."
With files from Martha Dillman
