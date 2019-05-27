An environmental group in Sudbury says more and more people are realizing the importance of making changes to help improve the planet.

Last week, the City of Greater Sudbury declared a climate emergency. This week, a commuter challenge is happening ahead of the upcoming Earth Festival this weekend.

Rebecca Danard, the executive director of ReThink Green says she was pleased so many people showed up at the city council meeting when the climate emergency motion was passed.

"Certainly there is absolutely cause for concern and I do believe emergency is the right word," she said.

"We have a very short window of opportunity, but we have many, many people that are willing to step up and play their part."

Part of that could be reducing your carbon footprint by reducing how much you're using your vehicle, Danard said. This week, she says 25 different groups have been taking part in the annual Sudbury Commuter Challenge.

"We really think this is a great opportunity for employers to engage all of their staff in a challenge for a week to find a more sustainable way to get to work," she said.

"It's an easy entry point for people who potentially want to start on that journey."

Rebecca Danard is the executive director of ReThink Green in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

She says people are biking, using public transit, walking and even telecommuting.

"That's what I did this week," she said. "I worked from home one day because I live out in the country and I have a small baby so I have limited options for public transit."

Danard says she's hoping the conversation on climate change will continue this weekend with Sudbury's Earth Festival happening on Saturday at Memorial Park.

"It's a nice chance to be outside in the park and get some exercise," she said.

"We really see the Earth Festival as an opportunity to bring out residents of Sudbury to find out what's going on environmentally in your community."