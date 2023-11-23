Northern Ont. industry leaders meet to share sustainable home building practices

Like many other parts of the country, northern Ontario is experiencing a housing shortage.

As different sectors gear up to try and build more homes, reThink Green wants to make sure those involved are up to date on sustainable construction strategies and practices.

The organization provides programs, events and platforms for businesses and municipalities to share knowledge related to environmental sustainability.

Dozens of professionals from across the region met in Sudbury Wednesday to share innovative strategies for building homes during Green Economy North's regional business forum.

It organized a regional business forum in Greater Sudbury on Thursday, and scores participated from across northeast Ontario and online.

Speakers from the Independent Electricity System Operator, Enbridge, Smart Commute Sudbury and the Northern Homes Energy Assessment program delivered presentations during the event.

Michael Cullen, the director of Community Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, shared stories and experiences of building affordable rentals in Greater Sudbury and other northern communities.

His talk focused on the potential of modular and panelized homes — a post-war technology he believes needs to be revisited.

"It's really about capturing the old with the new but paying attention to net-zero energy efficiency, accessibility are all really important elements that weren't there in the fifties," he said.

Cullen said his organization is currently working to accelerate home building efforts in three northern communities: Espanola, Markstay-Warren and Killarney.

The plan is to build all types of buildings, including duplexes, semi-detached homes and apartments by 2026.

"There's lots of twists and turns, but it's about doing it in a repetitive manner. The more you build, the cheaper it is to build," he said.

According to Cullen, there is a lot of media attention being paid to the housing crisis, but few public discussions about how to build at a scale "that makes financial sense."

Businesses that participated in the forum shared some of their innovative products, including windows and insulation materials that create energy efficiencies.

ReThink Green's communications manager David St. Georges says choosing the theme of the event was a no-brainer.

"We know that the housing crisis across northeastern Ontario is a big piece in attracting new people so it might as well be sustainable while we are increasing our infrastructure," he said.

He said another important part of the forum was to create a space for stakeholders to meet and get to know each other, to facilitate any future collaboration on sustainable projects.