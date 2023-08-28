Restaurants in Sudbury scramble as seasonal staff return back-to-school

As summer vacation approaches, many seasonal staff are returning to the classroom.

This leaves many restaurant and cafe owners around Greater Sudbury bracing for their own back-to-school ritual – which includes hiring and training new staff to keep business running smoothly.

"We always lose some of our good people to school, we're happy to see them develop their careers, but of course, that means they want to reduce their hours, they're not available full time," Justin Sawchuck, the co-owner of Salty Dog Bagels in Greater Sudbury said.

Sawchuck told CBC's Clement Goh about 80-90 percent of his staff are students, which will pose some challenges for his business this September.

"New people means new training and changes for everyone," he said.

According to Sawchuck, the quality of service is usually the first to take a hit when bringing in new staff .

"The most essential part of our business is the quality of the bagels and when you don't have the consistency of the same people making dough - making the bagels, you start to see slight changes in the bagels as well. And they are handmade, handcrafted. So the quality can be volatile if it's not well taken care of."

To avoid any changes in consistency, Sawchuck says he helps his staff keep their jobs by working around their class schedule.

However, this accommodation usually means Sawchuck waits for his employees to receive their new school schedules before bringing in any additional staff, ultimately delaying his fall hiring process.

For Brooke Peterson, the owner and manager of Nourish Cafe, new staff are being trained nearly every season.

Brooke Peterson, owner and manager of Nourish Cafe, says training new staff tends to take a lot of time away from her personal family life. (Clement Goh/CBC)

"Every September, we kind of have to start over with a whole new crew of team members and kind of like hiring right from scratch again," Peterson said.

She says some of her employees are students from out-of-town and will be returning to work during the school year, while others were in the city for the summer but are now returning back to school out of town.

"Most of our staff are students and I would say we typically have about anywhere from four to seven staff on rotation."

In addition, Peterson, who is also a mother of two children, says training new staff tends to take a lot of time away from home.

"When we are going through training stages, I'm here a lot more, kind of takes away from my personal family life," she said. "We just get through it."

Maintaining a work-school balance

Many restaurant owners around the city say they have grown accustomed to managing the back-to-school challenges.

"I always have a back up plan ready." Sandeep Sanger from Taco Sol said.

Sanger said he also works closely with his staff work around any school assignment deadlines.

"I know the students are going to leave at this time. So always have a prior hiring before that point and make the staff ready for the next challenge. So if somebody leaves, we are well ahead of that and yes, so that's sort of a challenge everybody's facing here but yeah we have to deal with that"

With winter around the corner, Sanger anticipates business will slow down compared to the summer months.

Sandeep Sanger, the owner of Taco Sol says he always has a back up plan ready and works closely with his staff to accommodate their school schedule. (Clement Goh/CBC News)

"So with all those calculations, I think we are on a nice track."

Although students are returning to school, Stephanie Pichet, executive chef and owner of Wonder Food and Wine believes many still want to continue working during the school year.

"There's a lot of students that are coming in here all the time with resumes or they're applying online and they're just looking for jobs," she said

"They just need to be put into positions that may best suit their talents and experience."

Pichet also acknowledges the challenges and stressors that students may face while juggling their education and a job, but says it's all about "balance"

"It's being able to turn off all of the stresses of your school life and then coming into work ready to focus on what has to be done here to serve the guests."