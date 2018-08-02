There's been a lot of smoke in the air in parts of northeastern Ontario lately, and it can be traced back to forest fires that have flared up over the past month.

The fire of most concern is the one called Parry Sound 33, about 90 kilometres south of Sudbury, near the Key River.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the blaze has charred 10,139 hectares of land and is still not under control.

This week, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for Sudbury, French River, Killarney, Espanola, West Nipissing and North Bay.

Smoke from Parry Sound 33 is drifting into those communities and diminishing air quality.

These smokey conditions are especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and anyone with a pre-existing lung disease, says Dr Maya De Zoysa, a respirologist, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Dr Maya De Zoysa is a respirologist at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. She says lately she's had more patients complaining of breathing problems due to the smoke in the air from nearby forest fires. (Wendy Bird/CBC) "It is very important to monitor your breathing during this time when there's lots of forest fires going on," she said

"If you do notice that there is problems with your breathing make sure that you have your medications on hand. Most people [with a lung disease] have inhalers or other medications they use, and if you notice your breathing is getting worse, definitely seek medical attention."

According to De Zoysa, anyone who is otherwise healthy and doesn't have pre-existing breathing problems will experience mild symptoms from the smoke in the air, and those will subside once the person goes inside or leaves the smokey area.

Smoke could exacerbate condition

"However if you do have pre-existing lung disease like asthma or emphysema, it can cause a flare of your lung disease called an exacerbation, and this can be either mild or can be potentially life threatening," she said.

Most of De Zoysa's recent patients have been complaining about increased coughing, itchy eyes, throat irritations and shortness of breath, which she says are common from exposure to smoke.

She says smoke contains chemicals that can be very toxic for those with respiratory or breathing problems.

"You should definitely try and remove yourself from the exposure right away, so going back indoors."

Environment Canada lists the air quality index for many larger communities across the country.

Firefighters at highest risk of exposure

De Zoysa says the firefighters who are battling these forest fires are definitely at the highest risk of side effects from smoke exposure.

"Immediate complications can include their oxygen levels going down, they can get inflammation of their airways and they can develop respiratory distress," she said.

When these emergency workers are even closer to a fire and exposed to hot smoke they can develop thermal injuries, similar to a burn in the upper airways and the lungs, she said.

"Luckily we don't see that too often because of very stringent safety protocols, and they also have a lot of protective equipment that they use."